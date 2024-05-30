11 unnatural deaths in 8 hours due to unknown disease spark tension at Rourkela Hospital

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
10 people die of unknown disease at Rourkela Hospital

Rourkela: Tension prevailed at Rourkela Government Hospital in Odisha’s Sundargarh district following the death of at least 11 people in just 8 hours today.

According to reports, several people from different parts of Rourkela City were rushed to the Government Hospital this afternoon after they fell sick all of a sudden. However, 11 of them died within eight hours while undergoing treatment.

Though the reason of their deaths is yet to be known, Dr Sudharani Pradhan, the CMO in-charge of the hospital, while speaking about the development said that the exact reason of their deaths could be ascertained only after completion of the post-mortem.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that severe heatwave condition in the area could be the reason of their deaths.

