10th National Children’s Literature Festival inaugurated at KIIT International School

Bhubaneswar: The 10th Children’s Literature Festival inaugurated at KIIT International School today. Prominent actress and writer Soha Alli Khan, writer Preeti Senoy, KIIT and KISS President Shaswati Bal, KIIT International School Chairperson Dr. Monalisa Bal and Principal Dr. Sanjay Suar graced the event.

Noted children’s author Ruskin Bond and actor Virkrant Masay attended the event on virtual mode and encouraged the students. Padma Shri Raskin Bond emphasized on reading books in his message and said that only books will be the lifelong friend of the students. Such literary festivals are very important in increasing children’s interest in reading books.

Soha, who attended the children’s literature festival for the first time, told the students that children are the future of the country. They should now focus on reading. But it seems that most of the children are now busy glued to their mobile phones. Even if they read any book for fifteen minutes a day, their future will be bright. Soha said that this will lead to their own development and the development of the country.

Another guest and writer Preeti said, the more books the children read, the more their knowledge will increase. So reading books can give you real entertainment and knowledge, she said.

Actor Virkrant thanked the school authorities for organizing such a literature festival for the young children of KIIT International School.

“Education is a journey, not a destination,” said Mark L. Coleman, the school’s head of international curriculum. Reading books should be a part of our life.

The program was inaugurated by KIIT and KISS President Shashwati Bal while School Chairperson Dr. Monalisa Bal delivered the welcome speech and introduced the guests. School Principal Dr. Sanjay Suar offered the vote of thanks. Cloud-9, an English magazine published by the school, was launched on this occasion.

In this two-day program, literature discussion, storytelling, talent workshop etc. will be held among the students. More than 1000 students from many schools in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar participated in this program.

