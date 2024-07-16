10th Foundation Day of Kalinga TV observed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The 10th Foundation Day of Odisha’s leading TV channel Kalinga TV was observed in the KIIT campus in the capital city of Odisha on Tuesday.

Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest Founder of KIIT, KISS and Kalinga TV Dr. Achyuta Samanta said that media should work in an unbiased way. He felt happy that Kalinga TV is maintained this. Advisor Umapada Bose and other well wishers congratulated Kalinga TV and offerred their precious advices.

Addressing the gathering Kalinga TV CMD Himansu Sekhar Khatua focussed in his address on how Kalinga TV and its digital properties can prosper as well as how it will be more popular.

Chief Editor of Kalinga TV Soumyajit Pattnaik offered the welcome address and stated that media faces challenges at every moment. On this occasion senior journalists also spoke. Deputy Chief Editor Himanshu Pati Mishra offered the vote of thanks.

In this event, members of Kadambini, KIIT and KISS were also present.