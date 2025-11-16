10th edition of CAHOTECH held in KIIT and KIMS

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO) conducted the 10th Edition of India’s Premier Healthcare Technology Innovation Conclave – CAHOTECH 2025, in KIIT and KIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The two day event themed “Technology & Impact: Solving Challenges in Healthcare,” organised by KIMS and CAHO, was attended by delegates representing the healthcare industry, professionals, innovators, startups, and students.

In his welcome address, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder, KIIT, KISS & KIMS said, over the years, CAHOTECH has emerged as the flagship platform of CAHO’s Health Tech Forum, serving as a grand confluence of healthcare providers, technology innovators, policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders. He said, CAHOTECH 2025 will serve as an ideal platform for the exchange of visionary ideas, discovery of collaborative opportunities, and creation of impactful innovations—where the dual forces of technology and purpose converge to address real-world healthcare challenges effectively.

Dr. Vijay Agarwal, President, CAHO said, CAHO is a platform that celebrates innovation for safer, smarter and more equitable healthcare. Its aim is specially to bring the accredited hospitals together in their continuous quality journey improvement. He thanked Samanta for hoisting CAHO in Odisha for the first time.

Dr. Subrat Kumar Acharaya, Pro Chancellor KIIT DU, quoting Samanta’s vision said, Samanta believes poverty is the vital issue of the country and education can eradicate poverty. The vision of KIIT and CAHO are similar. Safety of people getting treatment is the fundamental of aim of medical science.

Advertisement

Suman Chakraborty, Director IIT joining as Guest of honour said, medical technology is an area is not just important for today. it will be the only resort to provide quality health care to everyone in the globe.

Giving the example of IIT Kharagpur, he said, IIT Kharagpur has been visionary to introduce the school of medical science and technology in the year 2001.

Among other Dr. Lallu Joseph – Secretary General, Prashant Sharma- MD Charnock Hospital, Dr. Sankar Sengupta – Vice President, CAHO, Soumyakanta Sathpathy- Director – Operations, KIMS and Odisha State Chair CAHO were also present on the occasion.

This two-day conclave has brought together 600+ delegates, including 250+ friends from different countries. Doctors, experts, startups, and young innovators are here to discuss how technology can make healthcare better and more accessible. pic.twitter.com/CCgiRdaQEc — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) November 16, 2025