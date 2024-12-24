10th conviction of Vinod Kumar, Ex-Md, ORHDC in corruption case

Bhubaneswar: Vinod Kumar, IAS, Ex-Managing Director, Orissa Rural Housing Development Corporation (ORHDC), Bhubaneswar was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a corruption case.

The convicts Vinod Kumar, Ex-MD, Purna Chandra Das, Ex Executive Director and Subash Chandra Panda, Coordinator, were sentenced by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs.25,000.

This is the 10th conviction involving corruption in ORHDC by Vinod Kumar, IAS, Ex-MD and other officials by hatching criminal conspiracy with private persons.

P.K. Sinha, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Cell Division had investigated the case and Hemant Kumar Swain, Special. P.P, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.