10th conviction of Vinod Kumar, Ex-Md, ORHDC in corruption case

P.K. Sinha, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Cell Division had investigated the case and Hemant Kumar Swain, Special. P.P, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

By Himanshu
IAS officer Vinod Kumar (File Photo)

Bhubaneswar: Vinod Kumar, IAS, Ex-Managing Director, Orissa Rural Housing Development Corporation (ORHDC), Bhubaneswar was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a corruption case.

The convicts Vinod Kumar, Ex-MD, Purna Chandra Das, Ex Executive Director and Subash Chandra Panda, Coordinator, were sentenced by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs.25,000.

This is the 10th conviction involving corruption in ORHDC by Vinod Kumar, IAS, Ex-MD and other officials by hatching criminal conspiracy with private persons.

