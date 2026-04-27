10th board exams results will be published soon: Odisha S&ME Minister

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Bhubaneswar: The results of the 10th and 12th board exams will be published soon, informed School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Nityananda Gond today.

While speaking to the newsmen, the minister said that the examinations were conducted properly and the evaluation process was also flawless and the results will be out soon, likely within a few days.

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It is to be noted here that this year over 5,60,000 students of the state have given the matriculation examination. conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, while over 3.96 lakh candidates have appeared the Plus Two exams, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha.

As the summer vocation for the students began from today, he also warned them of the prevailing heatwave conditions and advised them to take precautions while stepping outside homes.

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