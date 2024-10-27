108 ambulance staffs to begin cease-work strike across Odisha from Nov 1

Puri: The staffs of the 108 ambulance services have decided to launch a cease-work strike across Odisha from November 1. Decision to this effect was taken during a press meet in Puri today.

As alleged by the association of the 108 ambulance staffs, the EMRI Green Health Services (formerly known as GVK EMRI) got the tender to manage the emergency services across the State from September 22. Though it hired 6000 employees of the emergency services (1300 vehicles) allegedly after collecting Rs 590 from each them, the company is reluctant to hire their 200 leaders.

Notably, the staffs of the 108 ambulances had reportedly selected the leaders in each district of the State to fight for their rights and raise voice against the discriminations done to them.

Therefore, protesting against the company’s decision not to hire their leaders, the staffs of the 108 ambulance services have decided to begin a cease-work statewide strike from November 1.

“The company which took the tender last month has not appointed our leaders and purposefully neglecting them. Due to this, we are facing lots of problems and inconveniences in our work and not able to provide services to the people properly. As they use to fight for our genuine rights and demands, they must be hired by the company,” said Shriram Chandra Acharya, the secretary of the association.

“Tomorrow, the off-duty employees will meet the collectors of each district and Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) and submit memorandums to them demanding fulfillment of our demands. If our demands are not addressed, we will provide the emergency services by switching off the GPS on October 30 and then begin the cease work agitation from November 1,” he threatened.