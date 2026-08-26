1,025 Kg Cannabis worth over ₹1 crore seized in Malkangiri

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Malkangiri: Police have seized 1,025 kg of cannabis that was reportedly dumped by someone near MV-73 village under Kalimela police limits in Malkangiri district.

The seized cannabis is worth approximately Rs 1.02 crore in the market. The massive haul has led the police to question whose contraband was abandoned there.

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A case has been registered in Kalimela Police Station under NDPS Act Section 20(b)(ii)(C). The FIR number of this case is 193/2026.

So far police have made no arrest in connection to the above-mentioned seizure and efforts are on to detect the network responsible for the cultivation and transport of the ganja.