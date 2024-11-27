10,000 vacant posts to be filled up soon and 1.5 lakh job opportunities to be created in 5 years: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: About 10,000 posts, including the vacant posts and new posts in the Home Department will be filled up very soon, informed Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi.

While addressing a recruitment event held at Krushi Shiksha Sadan of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar, today Majhi also informed that Home Guard recruitment in the State has been put on hold since 2020 and 2416 Home Guard posts are lying vacant, this will also be filled up soon.

The CM further said, “The State government has decided to create 1.5 lakh job opportunities in the State in next 5 years. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double engine government is working day and night to create employment in various sectors. There is a possibility of large-scale industrialization in Odisha through the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave. More employment will also be generated through industrialization. The CM said this while giving appointment letters to as many as 941 youths including 115 drivers in Odisha Fire & Emergency Services.

He further said that there are a total of 3832 firemen and 387 fire driver in the state. Today, 941 firemen posts that were vacant were filled. If government posts remain vacant in the state, it affects the department. Vacancy in an emergency organization like the fire department is unacceptable. The addition of 941 new firefighters will strengthen the department and the department will be more capable of protecting the livelihood of the people, he hoped.

After Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida questioned gender disparity and batted for women’s involvement in the Fire & Emergency Services department, the CM said that the term firemen will be changed to firefighters after necessary amendments to facilitate women’s recruitment in the department in the coming days.

The Chief Minister congratulated the firefighters for taking up the new responsibility and said, “You have got the opportunity today to serve the people and keep them safe. Saving human lives is a great virtue. Every employee gets a salary, but not everyone gets the opportunity to earn virtue by saving lives. The appreciation and respect of the society will be the biggest success of your life. Your reputation in the field of work will keep the state safe.”