10,000+ Drownings Prompt Odisha to Post 3,420 Lifeguards at 169 Danger Spots

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Bhubaneswar: Confronting a persistent surge in fatal aquatic accidents, Odisha is overhauling its water-safety apparatus with an initiative to position 3,420 trained home guards as dedicated lifeguards across 169 newly cataloged drowning-prone black spots throughout the state.

The strategic intervention emerges on the back of grim epidemiological data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau. Between 2020 and 2024, Odisha documented 10,383 drowning fatalities. That toll comprises 9,149 accidental deaths alongside 1,234 suicides, underscoring an acute public safety vulnerability around open water across coastal belts, inland river basins, and leisure corridors.

To confront this exposure, a joint risk assessment carried out by the Tourism Department alongside the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) isolated 169 precarious locations. The cataloged sites encompass major recreational destinations and community access points, ranging from coastal beaches and waterfalls to inland reservoirs, rivers, lakes, and communal ponds.

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Deployment will proceed along a tiered timeline. According to Inspector General of Police (F&ES) Umashankar Dash, the state will initially mobilize an estimated 1,010 personnel during the initial phase, stationing them at high-density tourist locations where exposure risks run highest.

Before hitting the shores, the auxiliary force will pass through intensive water-rescue and life-saving regimens managed by the Odisha State Watermanship and Lifeguard Institute (OSWALI) situated at Chandrabhaga.

State leadership is pairing boots on the ground with engineering and systemic mapping upgrades. Chief Secretary Anu Garg has instructed administrative authorities to chart drowning danger zones through rigorous scientific mapping and reinforce on-site physical safeguards. These measures mandate the erection of cautionary signage, protective railings, perimeter barricades, and secure covers over open wells.

Complementing the structural and policing rollout, administrative plans feature a widespread public awareness campaign targeted primarily at children and younger demographics. The state also intends to decentralize first-response capabilities by imparting basic lifesaving competencies to residents at the gram panchayat tier, establishing community-level safety buffers across regional water bodies.