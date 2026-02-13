100% placement secured at Vedanta Aluminium’s Lanjigarh skill training centre

Advertisement

Kalahandi: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has successfully completed the 27th batch of Food & Beverage (F&B) Skill Training Programme in Kalahandi, Odisha, with a remarkable 100% placement rate.

Reinforcing the company’s commitment to inclusive development, this batch hosted seven specially-abled candidates, all of whom have secured employment with leading organisations across the service and hospitality sectors.

The placed candidates have joined reputed organisations such as IndiGo, Club Mahindra, Belgian Waffle, Minerva Grand, AVN Group, Sri Nature Valley, and Golf Club, reflecting the growing confidence of industry partners in inclusive, skill-based hiring from aspirational districts like Kalahandi.

The programme is conducted in collaboration with the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) and National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) at Bhawanipatna and Lanjigarh and is part of the company’s long-term vision of creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, fostering grassroots economic development, and supporting the national agenda of Viksit Bharat. The initiative is strategically aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 1 – No Poverty and SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth.

Many of the specially-abled candidates enrolled in the programme come from remote rural regions with limited access to education and employability pathways. Through structured technical training, workplace readiness modules, and employer sensitisation sessions, the Vedanta Lanjigarh Skill Training Centre has enabled them to transition into mainstream workforce with confidence and dignity.

Advertisement

Speaking on the initiative, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO – Vedanta Alumina Business, said, “By enabling specially-abled youth to transition from training centres into mainstream workplaces, we are demonstrating that inclusive hiring is not a social initiative, but a strategic workforce imperative. This milestone reinforces our belief that when skill development is aligned with industry needs and supported by the right ecosystem, it delivers both social and economic value.”

Sharing his experience, Tribhuban Suna, one of the specially-abled candidates placed through the programme, said: “Before joining the training centre, I had very little hope of finding a job. The trainers believed in me, helped me build confidence, and prepared me for the workplace. Today, I am proud to be employed and to support my family. This opportunity has changed my life.”

The skilling initiative, aims to train more than 1,300 rural youth over the course of three years, using a two-pronged approach, offering training as well as entrepreneurial and employment avenues. So far, more than 941 youth have already been trained under this initiative, marking a significant milestone in this journey.

By enabling specially-abled youth to secure stable and dignified livelihoods, this initiative has not only improved household incomes but also strengthened their socio-economic integration, reaffirming Vedanta Aluminium’s role as a catalyst of inclusive progress in rural Odisha.

Over the years, Vedanta Aluminium has catalysed holistic community development in and around Lanjigarh through focused interventions in healthcare, education, sustainable livelihoods, women’s empowerment, and community infrastructure. With its CSR initiatives positively impacting over 1,50,000 lives till date, the company continues to champion inclusive, grassroots-led development, empowering local communities to become active partners in the region’s socio‑economic progress.

Also Read: Vedanta Aluminium Leads Cancer Awareness Drive In Communities