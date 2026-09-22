10-year-old dies, couple goes missing after they were swept away in sea near Mandarmani

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Jaleswar: In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy died and his uncle and aunt went missing after they were swept away by strong currents while bathing in the sea near Mandarmani’s Mohana area in West Bengal on Monday afternoon.

The missing couple were identified as Suman Seal and his wife Brishti Seal, residents of Shantipur in Nadia. The couple along with their 10-year-old nephew had gone to visit the Digha beach then they travelled to Manadaramani on Monday afternoon to take a bath in the sea.

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While bathing all the three of them got swept into deeper water by strong currents. The lifeguards present at the beach area managed to rescue the boy, however, he was declared dead at the hospital. The couple went missing in the deep water.

Meanwhile, a search operation in ongoing at the area to rescue the missing couple.