10 teachers’ salary withheld for dereliction of duty, show-cause notices issued

Boudh: Hadibandhu Behera, the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Harabhanga in Boudh district withheld 10 teachers’ salary and issued show-cause notices to them for dereliction of duty.

According to reports, Behera conducted surprise inspections across several schools without prior notice and found some teachers absent without authorised leave while others had left the school premises before closure of the school without informing the concerned authorities. Following this, the BEO took disciplinary action against the following 10 teachers:

Suramani Mallik of Jharkhaman Govt PS Daya Kumar Hansa of Govt UPS Bahali Pradip Kumar Sahu of Govt UPS Surundi Sadhu Charan Dehury of Govt.UPS Balanda Birendra Mahakud of Govt.UPS Kharsankuloi Ranjan Kumar Patra of Govt.UPS Sakusinga Babuli Sahu of Govt. PS Kantiapadar Jitendra Kumar Dalua of Govt PS Kantiapadar Jyotsnarani Mishra of Govt.PS Gothasahi Rajendra Kumar Samal of Govt UPS Bahali

