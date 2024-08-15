10 suspicious fishermen detained in Paradip of Odisha

Paradip: As many as 10 suspected fishermen have been detained in Paradip of Odisha said reports on Thursday. The fishermen have been detained and are being questioned in Paradip Adamas police station.

They are suspected to be from Bangladeshis. They had allegedly come from Baliput by boat for fishing. Their identity cards shall be verified, said the DSP.

According to the information, 12 persons came by bus and reached Paradip bus station this morning. Suspecting that these people were Bangladeshi, the locals informed the police. Later, the police detained everyone and interrogated them.

Later it was found that, all the suspects were from Babughat in Kolkata. All of them were speaking in Bengali, the investigation is going on whether these are Bangladeshi infiltrators or not.

On the other hand, the police are conducting regular checks at various places like Paradip bus stand, beach, slums, Nehrubangla and fishing port. The marine police are patrolling the coast and boats are being strictly checked.

