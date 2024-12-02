10 students injured as truck hits School bus in Odisha’s Dhenkanal, watch

Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, more than 10 students sustained injury after a truck hit a School bus in Dhenkanal district of Odisha today morning. The accident took place near Korean on the National Highway number 55.

As per reports, the school bus of a private school of Dhenkanal was going to school early in the morning on Monday. Students and teachers were aboard the bus. Near Korean chhaka a speeding trawler truck hit the bus.

As a result more than 10 students of the bus sustained injury. Following the accident, the driver of the truck has fled from the scene. The injured students have been rushed to the Dhenkanal District headquarter hospital.

After getting information Police rushed to the spot and seized the truck. Police are looking out for the driver. The Principal of the school and other staff members also reached the spot and took up the rescue operation. The students have been sent to their house.

Further information awaited.

