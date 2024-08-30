10 students injured as school van skids off road and falls into nullah in Bhadrak

Bhubaneswar: As many as 10 students were injured as a school van skidded off the road and fell into a nullah near Nalagunda village in Bhadrak district this afternoon.

The accident took place when the van with 14 students was reportedly going on the Bhadrak-Chandabali Road to drop the student of Digachhia-based Utkalmani Gopabandhu Vidyamandir at their houses.

Soon, a huge crowd rushed to the nullah and carried out the rescue operation. Later, the firefighters also joined the rescue operation and rushed some children to the Chandabali Hospital and some others to the Tihidi Hospital for treatment.

Local police also reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. However, they are yet to know under what circumstances the school van went out of the road and fell into the nullah.