10 Odisha Hospitals Suspended for Denying Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana Benefits

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The Odisha state government is cracking down hard on private hospitals that aren’t following the cashless treatment rules. Health Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling told the State Legislative Assembly they’ve already sent show-cause notices to several hospitals after getting a bunch of complaints about how these state health schemes are being handled.

It all kicked off when the government got 56 complaints about hospitals not giving patients their proper benefits under the Ayushman Bharat-Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana. Most of these reports were about hospitals refusing to provide cashless services to people who were eligible, making them pay themselves even though they’re covered by the state’s main health insurance program.

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MLA Sagar Charan Das raised the issue in the Assembly, and the Minister responded with details about the actions they’re taking. The government reviewed the allegations and has already suspended 10 hospitals from its empanelled list. Another one got hit with a financial penalty. There’s genuinely no margin for error here—the state won’t tolerate any hospital trying to sidestep its promise to make health care affordable for those who need it most.

The Health Department isn’t just stopping at penalties. They’re watching empanelled hospitals much more closely now. Dr. Mahaling made it clear the government’s determined to make sure nobody misses out on medical care because of sloppy administration or shady hospital behavior. They’re also planning to tighten up the way patients can report complaints, so people will be able to raise issues in real time and help keep the Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana running fairly.