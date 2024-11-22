10 Maoists killed, weapons and explosives recovered in Chhattisgarh bordering Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri: As many as 10 Maoists were killed while weapons and explosives were recovered in Chhattisgarh bordering Malkangiri district of Odisha today morning. It was informed by the Police Superintendent of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

As per reports, exchange of fire (EOF) took place between the security personnel and the ultras in the Bheji forest area in Sukma district of Chhattishgarh bordering Malkangiri of Odisha. As a result 10 Maoists were reportedly killed in the police encounter.

Apart from that later in the search operation Police have recovered 3 automatic weapons as well as large quantity of Maoist explosives from the scene.

The success has been achieved during an operation that was being conducted by the DRG (District Reserve Guard) jawans, informed Sukma SP.