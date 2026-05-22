10 injured in Travelers-Truck collision in Jajpur of Odisha

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Jajpur: More than ten passengers sustained injury after a Travelers vehicle hit a truck in Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday. The accident took place near the Kuakhai bridge on the National Highway number 16 under Kuakhia Police limits.

As per reports, More than 20 people were on their way to Ghatagaon of Keonjhar district to have darshan of Maa Tarini in a Travelers vehicle today. They had set out from the Raghunathpalli area of Ganjam district.

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Near Kuakhia overbridge the driver of the Travelers lost control and hit the vehicle to a truck that had been parked on the roadside. Accordingly, more than 10 persons sustained injury.

The injured persons were then rescued and sent to Dharmasala hospital. After getting information, Kuakhia Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.