10 injured in group clash in Odisha’s Gajapati district

Advertisement

Mohana: At least 10 people were injured in a group clash in Gajapati district, Odisha, late last night. The clash occurred in Chandiput village under Mohana Police Station limits.

According to reports, hundreds of people from one group, armed with sticks and sharp weapons, terrorized people at Chandiput Bazaar yesterday night.

A man and his mother were critically injured in the attack.

The situation escalated into a group clash when confronted by some locals.

Advertisement

Over 10 people were injured, and all have been admitted to Chandragiri and Mohana hospitals for treatment.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Tensions are running high in the village, with police present at the scene and closely monitoring the situation.