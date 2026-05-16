10 Hyva trucks seized during raid on illegal sand ghats in Balangir

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Balangir: A major crackdown was carried out on illegal sand mining in Balangir district of Odisha. Officials conducted raids at several sand ghats across the district and seized 10 Hyva trucks involved in illegal sand transportation.

According to the sources said the drivers of the seized vehicles have been detained for questioning, while an investigation into the matter is underway.

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The action was taken following strict directions from the Balangir District Collector against illegal sand ghats and unlawful mining activities in the district. Further probe is continuing.