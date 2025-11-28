10 hard-core Maoists with bounty of Rs 65 lakh surrender

Advertisement

Malkangiri: Maoists are putting down their guns. 10 more hardcore Maoists have surrendered today in Chhattisgarh in Odisha’s Malkangiri district border.

As per information, 10 hardcore Maoists, including the mastermind of the Jhiram Ghati Maoist violence, Maoist leader Chetu alias Shyam Dada, have surrendered.

The Maoists surrendered to Bastar IG Sundar Raj in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. Chetu surrendered along with his 9 associates. There was a reward of Rs 65 lakh in their names.

The government had a reward of Rs 25 lakh in the name of Maoist leader Chetu. Chetu played a key role in the Jhiram Ghati attack in 2013. He was involved in killing 33 Congress workers. After Chetu’s surrender, the Darbha division has been completely destroyed.