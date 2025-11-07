10 ft long python rescued from canal in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Advertisement

Balasore: A 10 foot long python has been rescued from a canal in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday. The huge reptile was rescued in the Raikula village under Khaira Police Station limits in the district.

As per information, the python was spotted entangled to a net in an abandoned canal in Raikula village. This morning, villagers rescued the snake from the net and informed the forest department.

Upon observation it was found that the snake was a little longer than 10 feet.

After knowing about the snake many people flocked to the spot to witness the huge snake.

In the meantime, the Forest department officials reached the spot and the villagers handed them over the python.

Watch the video here: