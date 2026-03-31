10 foot long python spotted crossing road in Barang area in Cuttack, watch

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Barang: In a rare incident, a 10 foot long python was spotted in Barang area of ​​Cuttack district in Odisha late at night yesterday. The huge reptile was crossing road when the passer-by’s spotted him on the way to Sandhapur from Naraj atop the Arilo hills.

As per the information received, a few people were on their way to Naraj from Sandhapur area yesterday night when they spotted a big reptile crossing the road on the Arilo hills. After seeing the snake, vehicles stopped and gave way to the snake to cross the road.

As per the eye witnesses, it was a python snake whose length would be approximately ten feet.

After the news of the snake spread, many people rushed to the spot to witness the long reptile.

It has been speculated that the snake was moving from the forest to the human settlement in search of food.

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It is worth noting that a few months ago an eight-foot-long python was rescued from Aghiragoda village in Kamakhyanagar block in Dhenkanal district last year. The snake, spotted in a chicken farm, was safely rescued by the Kamakhyanagar Snake Rescue Team and later released into the Bijadihi forest.

Watch the video here:

Python spotted crossing road in Barang area in Cuttack district of Odisha, watch#python #Odisha pic.twitter.com/rZHJ4QlGrg — Kalinga TV (@kalingatv) March 31, 2026