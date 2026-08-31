10-Foot Crocodile Spotted in Badapada River in Koraput, Locals Frightened

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Jeypore: A nearly 10-foot-long crocodile was reportedly spotted in the Badapada River in Koraput district of Odisha recently. The big wild reptile was sighted near Malda village under Jayantigiri panchayat in Jeypore Sadar block yesterday. It has left the local residents frightened and worried.

According to reports, the crocodile was spotted at around 11 am yesterday when a farmer from Malda village was on his way to his agricultural field to spray pesticides. He reportedly noticed the reptile lying on an elevated stretch of the riverbank.

The farmer took a photograph of the crocodile on his mobile phone and informed other villagers about the sighting.

However, by the time local residents reached the riverbank, the crocodile had reportedly moved into the water.

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With the river carrying a strong current following recent rainfall, villagers could not locate the reptile again.

The sighting has caused concern among residents as farmers are currently visiting their fields for Kharif-season agricultural activities. Domestic animals in the area also depend on the river for water. Fearing a possible crocodile attack, many residents are now reluctant to venture near the riverbank.

Local residents have urged the Forest Department to immediately trace and rescue the crocodile and relocate it to a safer location.

Meanwhile, no official clarification or statement has reportedly been issued by the Forest Department regarding the sighting so far.