10 feet long python rescued from Odisha’s Jajpur district, watch

Badachana: A 10 feet long python snake was rescued from Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place near the Railway gate in Natia in Teligarh area of Badachana.

As per reports, the locals first witnessed the python was slithering near the Natia Railway gate in Badachana area of Jajpur. They immediately informed about it to the Forest Department.

After getting information, the forest officials from Chandikhol Forest Department reached the spot and rescued the python. Upon observation and measurement it was found that the snake was 10 feet long.

The forest officials then took the snake to check it’s health. As the snake was found healthy, they then took the reptile and released it into the forest, its natural habirat to the Barunabanta Reserve Forest area.

