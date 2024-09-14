10 feet long crocodile rescued from pond in Odisha’s Kendrapara dist, watch

Rajnagar: A huge crocodile was rescued from a pond in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in Gajarajpur village in Rajnagar area of the district.

As per reports, a huge crocodile was rescued from a pond in the Gajarajpur village by the villagers on Saturday. Later, they took the crocodile to the village and tied it with strings on the roadside while hundreds of people crowded to witness the large reptile. Upon observation and measurement it was found that the crocodile was 10 feet long.

After some time the Forest Department was informed about the rescue. The Forest official from Rajnagar reached the village to rescue the crocodile. However, it has been alleged that initially the villagers were not handing over the crocodile to the Forest officials. However, after about three hours the Forest Department officials somehow convinced the villagers and rescued the reptile. Later, it was released into its natural habitat in the Baunsagada River of Bhitarkanika.

