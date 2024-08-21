10 dogs poisoned to death in Salipur, poison mixed to chicken currry

Salipur: As many as ten dogs were allegedly poisoned to death in Salipur block of Cuttack, said reports on Wednesday. The miscreants allegedly killed the dogs by adding poison in a meat gravy.

Reports said that in the middle of the night, a miscreant killed as many as ten stray dogs ​​and a pet dog of the village. It is alleged that around 8 to 10 dogs have died due to straying.

It is worth noting that this brutal and barbaric incident has taken place in Khudayatpatkira village under Narendrapur police outpost of Nemal police station in Cuttack district. Last night at around 3:00 am, Baikuntha Mallik of the nearby village sneaked in on his bike and fed the pieces of meat mixed with poison to the dogs in the village and killed them.

It is further worth mentioning here that, two cats have died after eating the meat mixed with this poison. While it has been reported that some dogs have become mad and are roaming around the village attacking everyone. As a result, the local people are now in a state of fear.