10 districts along with Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to witness rain and lightning, check details

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted that a total of 10 districts along with Twin City of Odisha – Cuttack and Bhubaneswar- will witness rain and lightning during the next three hours.

Light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning or light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Cuttack (including Cuttack City), Khurda (including Bhubaneswar City), Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Gajpati, Raygada, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur within next three hours, said the weather department while issuing Yellow Warning for the same.

The Duty Officer of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre also advised the people to keep a close watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strike.