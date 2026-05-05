10 Country-made guns seized during special police operation in Baliguda Forests

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Baliguda: In a significant action against rising criminal activities in Baliguda of Odisha, the Baliguda sub-divisional police carried out a special operation and seized 10 country-made firearms from forest areas under its jurisdiction. The operation was conducted under the leadership of SDPO Shubham Bhosale.

As per official information, the special police operation was jointly conducted in the forest areas of Ladargaon under Tumudibandh police station limits and in the Partamaha forest region under Daringbadi police station. The special police operation was specifically aimed at curbing illegal activities, including criminal operations and wildlife poaching.

During the search operation, police recovered 10 country made firearms that were allegedly hidden deep inside the forests. Officials suspect that these weapons were stored for use in criminal activities as well as for illegal hunting of wild animals.

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No arrests have been made in connection with the seizure so far. However, police have intensified surveillance in the region, and further investigation is underway to identify those involved.

SDPO Shubham Bhosale stated that such special operations will continue in the coming days to maintain law and order and to strictly prevent wildlife crimes in the area.

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