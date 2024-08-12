1 woman dead, 8 critically injured in lightning strike in Puri

Puri: In a tragic incident, one woman has been injured and as many as eight women have been critically injured in a lightning strike in Puri. According to reports on Monday, there was a major lightning strike in Puri in which one woman died on the spot. The deceased woman has been identified as Sita Bhoi. As many as eight woman have been critically injured in the incident.

All the injured have been rushed to the Puri District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). It has been reported that the women were working in the paddy fields when the lightning struck.

Latest reports in this regard said that, the health condition of one of the eight women has deteriorated further and that she is being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. This is a developing story. Further deatiled reports awaited.

Recently on July 19, a total of 13 women were injured while two of them were critical in a lightning strike at Dhanpura village in Nabarangpur district.

Over 15 women were reportedly transplanting paddy saplings in a field at Dhanpura village this afternoon. However, a heavily rainfall along with strong lightning occurred in the area. Lightning struck 13 of them leaving them unconscious on the spot.

Soon, they were rushed them to Umerkote Sub Divisional Hospital for treatment. Later, two of them were shifted to the Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital as their health condition was critical.

The injured women have been identified as Manchabati Kandhapan, Dhanmati Kandhapan, Satyabati Kandhapan, Rukmani Kandhapan, Nikita Kandhapa, Ratnabati Kandhapan, Gomati Kandhapan, Mangri Ganda, Mandana Ganda, Parbati Bhatra, Laxmi Munda, Mina Munda, and Rekha Kandhapan.

The critically injured persons were identified as Nikita Kandhapan and Parbati Bhatra.