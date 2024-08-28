1 person in Puri infected with bird flu confirms Odisha Health Minister

Puri: One person in Piri has been tested positive for bird flu confirmed the Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Wednesday.

According to reports, a person has been infected with bird flu in Puri Malaspur Group Health Center. Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling clarified this and confirmed.

The Health department is on high alert after human bird flu infection. The department is keeping a close watch on Pipili and Satyabadi blocks.

The health minister said that primary surveillance zones have been established in H5N1 infection areas. A primary surveillance zone has been established within one kilometer of the city.

The second level surveillance zone is between one kilometer and 10 kilometers. The health department has started a door-to-door awareness program. Around eighty workers are distributing Tamiflu tablets door-to-door. Along with this, N-95 masks are also being distributed, said the minister.

The Health and animal husbandry departments are working in coordination, he further clarified. He also said that country birds have been culled as the disease has spread to them.