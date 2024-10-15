1 minor dead, 1 critical in group clash in Nabarangpur during visarjan

By Sudeshna Panda
Nabarangpur: There has been a group clash in Nabarangpur district of Odisha during the visarjan ceremony of Ma Durga, said reports of Tuesday.

According to reports, there was a group clash and knife attack. A minor has allegedly been killed in the knife attack and another has been injured. The deceased has been identified as Kiran Gadaba.

The critically injured minor has been rushed to the hospital and his condition is said to be critical as per latest reports. The exact reason behind the alleged attack is yet to be identified. The police probe is underway in this matter. One person has been detained and is being questioned.

