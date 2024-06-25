1 Maoist gunned down by police in Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

Malkangiri: In a breakthrough, one Maoist was gunned down during an open firing between the Naxals and police on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. The incident has come to the fore from the Aamjhar forest under the Dhamteri district of Chhattisgarh.

According to sources, open firing broke out between police personnel and Maoists when one of the Naxalites was killed in the encounter. While searching in the area, the cops further seized a SLR gun and a huge amount of explosives from their possession. Further search operations are underway in the area.

More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

Earlier, police seized equipment and prints of fake currency by Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. Reportedly, the Sukma police, District Reserve Guard, and the CRPF were conducting rain in the forests of Korajguda when they busted the Maoist camp.

During the raid, the personnel seized currency printing machines, ink, templates, and counterfeit notes of various denominations including Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500. Apart from fake currency, the cops also seized several other items, including a gun, a wireless set, and a large quantity of explosives.

In a similar instance, in Narayanpur area of Chhattisgarh bordering Malkangiri district, there was an exchange of fire between the police and maoists on Saturday, in which as many as eight of them have succumbed.