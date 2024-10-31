1 killed, over 50 injured in different firecracker mishaps during Diwali celebrations in Odisha; Property worth lakhs gutted as several shops catch fire

Bhubaneswar: Diwali celebrations turned tragic in some places of Odisha as a youth was killed while over 50 people sustained burn injuries due to separate firecracker mishaps this evening. Property worth lakhs also was gutted as several shops in different locations caught fire.

Three persons including a woman and two minor boys sustained critical burn injuries following a firecracker blast at Batagaon in Puri city this evening. They were identified as Sanjay Jena, Bula Rout and Bula’s sister-in-law Lipa Routh. All of them were initially rushed to Puri District Headquarter Hospital for treatment. Later, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where Bula Rout was declared brought dead.

Likewise, over 15 people including young boys and girls and kids sustained burn injuries following firecrackers-related mishaps at different areas of Bhubaneswar city while celebrating Diwali this evening. All of them were admitted at the Capital Hospital for treatment.

In SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack too, till now 17 people were admitted for treatment of burn injuries they sustained while celebrating the festival of lights.

As many as two persons were also injured due to firecracker mishaps in Bangriposi area of Mayurbhanj district. They were admitted at Baripada hospital for treatment.

Similarly, three children and two youths from different places like Charampa, Dhusuri, Simulia and Kudabarua were also admitted at Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital for treatment due to burn injuries.

Two persons including a minor boy also sustained burn injuries in their hands in Sambalpur district and were admitted for medication.

Over 10 people also were injured in different areas on Soro of Balasore district following firecracker mishaps during Diwali celebrations this evening.

Apart from this, at least six shops were gutted at different places of the State due to fire accidents today. This includes three shops in Bhubaneswar, one each in Rayagada, Balasore and Rourkela. Property worth lakhs is assumed to have turned into ashes due to the separate fire incidents.