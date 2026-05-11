1 killed, another critical in knife attack in Jharsuguda

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Jharsuguda: Crime in Odisha continues to rise as yet another youth died after being attacked by a group of miscreants at Belpahar in Jharsuguda district of Odisha today.

The deceased youth has been identified as Rahul Mahat of Junadihi in Belpahar.

If sources are to be believed, Rahul Mahat along with one Akash Sahu were standing together near the Belpahar gate area when four unidentified youths came in a car and brutally stabbed the duo with sharp weapons and fled from the spot before anyone could identify them.

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Soon, the onlookers and villagers rushed to the spot after hearing the cries of Rahul and Akash for help and admitted both of them at Lakhanpur hospital, where Rahul succumbed to his injuries. Later, Akash was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) as his condition deteriorated further.

On being informed, Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police (SP), Brajrajnagar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) along with cops from Belpahar police station reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter after cordoning off the crime scene.

While the miscreants and their motive behind the knife attack are yet to be identified, further probe by the police is underway.