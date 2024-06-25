1 killed, another critical as crane vehicle comes in contact with 33 KV overhead transmission lines in Puri district

Puri: In an unfortunate incident, a man was killed while another sustained critical burn injuries after a crane vehicle engaged in work came in contact with a 33 KV overhead transmission lines in Pipili area of Odisha’s Puri district.

The electricity department had allegedly engaged the crane vehicle and two persons to carry out some work in Pipili of the district today. However, the vehicle accidentally came in contact with a live 33 KV overhead transmission lines, following which the vehicle and the two persons in it got electric shock all of a sudden.

Both of them were rescued in a critical condition and were admitted at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Sadly, doctor declared one them dead, while another is still battling for life with very critical burn injuries. However, neither the identity of the deceased, nor that of the injured was known while filing of this report.

Power supply was disrupted in Pipili area following the unfortunate incident, said sources adding that a pall of gloom also descended on the locality.

Also Read: Nabajauban Darshan Of Lord Jagannath Not Allowed This Year