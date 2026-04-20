1 killed, 5 others injured due to group clash in Odisha

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Koraput: At least one person was killed while five others were injured following a deadly group clash between workers in Odisha’s Koraput district on Monday.

A heated argument erupted between two groups of workers engaged at the railway doubling project near Jarati village under Koraput Sadar police station limits over some unknown reason.

The heated argument turned violent after some members of one group, under the influence of alcohol, launched an attack on the member of the other group.

The group clash was so violent that one person died on the spot while five others sustained critical injuries. They were later rushed to the local hospital for treatment.

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On being informed, a team of cops from the Sadar Police Station arrived at the spot of incident and started an investigation into the matter. They also seized and sent the labourer’s body for postmortem.

Police also detained six persons for interrogation to ascertain the reason behind the group fight and take appropriate action.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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