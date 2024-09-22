1 killed, 4 critical in bee attack in Kalahnadi

Kalahandi: In a tragic incident, one person died and four others were seriously injured due to bee attack in Betiapada village under Bijepur police station of Kalahandi district on Sunday.

According to the sources, 5 people of the village went to Titing Jharan Mahul tree forest to collect firewood last Friday evening. While cutting the firewood, they were suddenly attacked by bees that left them critically injured.

The family members admitted them to the Benagaon Hospital in a critical condition. However, one Burja Majhi’s condition worsened during the stay in the hosital. So, he was transferred to Bhavanipatna General Hospital. He died while undergoing treatment there.

Meanwhile, the Bijepur police has registered an unnatural death and had handed over the dead body to the family members after post-mortem was conducted.

