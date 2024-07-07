1 devotee dies, several injured in mishap during pulling of chariot at Puri Rath Yatra

Puri: In an unfortunate incident, a devotee reportedly died while several others sustained injures following a mishap during the Rath Yatra in Puri on Sunday.

Sources said that an untoward incident took place near the while devotees were pulling the Taladhwaja Chariot of Lord Balabhadra in Puri following which several devotees sustained injuries.

All of them were rushed to the Puri District Headquarters hospital for treatment, said the sources adding that, however, the doctors declared one of the male devotees dead due to suffocation.

While the identity of the deceased devotee is yet to be known, his body has been preserved at the hospital for postmortem.

Police, meanwhile, is said to have started an investigation into the matter. They are trying to ascertain his identity.

Likewise, a stampede-like situation reportedly took place near Hindi School Chhak during the pulling of Lord Jagannatha’s chariot, Nandighosa. Many devotees were injured and admitted at nearby hospital.

On being informed, Odisha health minister Mukesh Mahaling rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. He also directed the hospital authority to provide the best health services to the injured devotees.