1 dead, over 10 injured as Ganesh Visarjan turns tragic in Jatani, watch

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Jatani: A Ganesh Visarjan procession in Jatani ended in tragedy after a concrete structure collapsed and fell on revelers, claiming the life of one man and injuring over 10 others.

As per reports, the concrete structure had become soaked and weak and collapsed amid the vibration from loud DJ music during the procession.

Following which, the injured were first rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Bhubaneswar. Four of the injured are reported to be in a serious condition.

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On receiving information, Bhubaneswar DCP and Additional Police Commissioner Narasingha Bhol reached the spot and launched an investigation to the matter.

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