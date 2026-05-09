1 dead, five injured in bus and truck head-on collision in Ganjam

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Ganjam: One person killed and five other sustained injuries after a private passenger bus collided head-on with a truck near Bali Dhaba in Kodala town under Kodala police limits in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Saturday.

According to reports, the private passenger bus was travelling from Polsara to Puri collided with a truck heading from Bhubaneswar to Kdoala when they collided with each other near Bali Dhaba.

The bus was carrying around 30 passengers when the accident took place.

Sources revealed that the accident was so severe that it completely damaged the front portions of both the bus and the truck, causing the driver of both the vehicles to be trapped in it.

The locals informed the police and fire service personnel about the accident. On receiving information, the police and fire service personnel reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation.

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The truck driver was rescued from the vehicle and rushed to hospital, where doctors reportedly declared him dead on arrival. Meanwhile, five passengers and the bus driver has sustained injuries in the accident.

Reports stated that passengers seated towards the front side of the bus suffered severe injuries, while two persons were reported to be in a critical condition.

The critically injured passengers were shifted to BerhampurMKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Other injured passengers were admitted to the Kodala hospital.

Police started an investigation into the incident.