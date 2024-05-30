1 dead, 3 critical and more than 30 injured in firecracker explosion in Puri

Puri: In the incident firecrackers bursting in Puri as many as 30 people have been injured said reliable reports.

The incident took place on May 29 (Wednesday) late at night near Narendra pond where the Chappa Khela rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings was underway.

As per latest reports in this regard, more than 35 people have been injured in this accident. As of now, a total of eight injured in the firecracker explosion have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The health condition of four people among those seven is said to be critical.Most of those injured are being treated in Cuttack SCB.

According to the information available a few others injured in the incident have been admitted to various private hospitals in the Puri and Bhubaneswar.

One among the four critical has breathed his last in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, said latest reports. The body will be handed over to the relatives of the deceased after the postmortem, said sources. The deceased has been identified as Rishikesh Karmakar. He was a resident of Puri. Further detailed reports awaited.