1 dead, 2 critical in accident in Balasore of Odisha, probe underway

Soro: A truck ran over a scooty in an accident in Balasore in which one died on the spot while the other two were seriously injured. The mishap happened on NH 16 near the ice factory square of Soro Police Station says report.

According to the information, Umesh Prusty, son of Bharat Prusty of Dalang Village of Khaira Thana, Sameer Maharana hailing from the same Dalang Village and Subhankar Patra of Athpur Village were working for a Sankirtan Committee.

While returning back from work from Baliapal, the three met with an accident near the ice factory this morning. As per reports, the accident took place as a truck went out of control and ran over the scooty resulting in the death of Umesh right at the spot. The two other Sameer and Subhankar were rushed to Soro Hospital in a critical condition.

After being informed, the families immediately arrived at the hospital. In the meantime, the police reached the scene and started its investigation after seizing the two vehicles.

