1 dead, 1 injured in accident at Boudh of Odisha

Boudh: In a tragic incident, an accident happened between a bike and the bolero. The father died in the mishap, leaving the son all injured. The accident took place on the way from Khatakhatia to Palasagoura which comes under Manamunda Police Station of Boudh district. The deceased has been identified as Arun Bandaki of Soiripali village and the one injured is his son Rohit Bandaki.

According to the information, the father-son duo was on their way to Palasagoura from Khatakhatia on a bike. A speeding bolero crashed into them from the front and fled. As a result, the bike was reportedly crushed leaving the two seriously injured at the scene. Both of them were then taken to Manamunda Hospital by a 108 ambulance.

However, the doctor declared Arun dead and directed Rohit to be shifted to Sonepur Hospital owing to his condition. Rohit was then shifted to Burla Hospital as his condition worsened. The family members have filed a complaint regarding the matter at Manamunda Police Station. The Police have started their investigation says report.