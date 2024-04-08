1 critical, 30 injured as bus rams against boulder in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Mayurbhanj: One critical and as many as 30 injured as bus rams against boulder in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Monday, said reports.

According to available reports, more than 30 people were injured in a bus accident in Mayurbhanj at the Dwarsuni Ghat road while carrying passengers to Murshidabad for Eid. According to the information received, a bus called Sri Vishnu bearing registration number (WB 33C 6767) met with an accident.

The bus was carrying craftsmen from Deogarh district to Murshidabad. It hit a boulder on the Dwarsuni Ghat road of National Highway No. 49 passing through Bangiriposhi. As a result, the driver was critically injured and more than 30 of the 80 people in the bus were injured, said reliable sources about the bus accident in Mayurbhanj.

Reports further added that, the Bangiriposhi police and firemen reached the spot and rescued the injured from the accident vehicle. They were admitted to the Bangiriposhi Community Health Center (CHC). For the accident there was a traffic jam in the Highway. Later reports said that after the police intervention and traffic flow was normalized.

The other seriously injured passengers have been shifted to the Baripada District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for advanced medical care.

