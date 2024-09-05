1 and half year old baby girl drowns in Balsore district

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, an one and half year old baby girl drowned in a water body near her house in Balasore district of Odisha. The incident took place in Dhobasila village under Nilagiri Police Station limits.

The deceased minor has been identified as Gelhi, the daughter of Prakash Mallick and Tilottama Mallick.

As per reports, today morning the kid was playing near their home. Somehow she went to a small pond near their house and drowned there.

As the child was missing, the family members searched for her here and there. However, after some time a few people found the body of the girl floating in the pond water. They immediately fished out the body from the water and rushed her to Nilagiri Sub Divisional Hospital. However, the doctors there declared here brought dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the village following death of the child.