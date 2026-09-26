1.5 Kilometer stretch of Sharishua ghat road gets washed away due to heavy rain in Balasore

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ସୋରୋ: A 1.5-kilometer stretch of the Sharishua Ghat road got washed away due to incessant heavy rainfall and surging floodwaters in the Khaira block of Balasore district. This has caused the Bhadrak-Baripada route (via Udala) to be entirely closed.

The situation has also caused the local area including the Khaira market inundated.

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The traffic movement in the area has also been affected as this hill route serves as a vital transit link connecting Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar. This is a crucial road for accessing medical facilities and government offices.

Frustrated local residents are urgently demanding immediate, war-footing administrative intervention and restoration work to re-establish the critical road connectivity.

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