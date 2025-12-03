₹62.71 Crore Disbursed: Odisha’s PMEGP Efficiency Drives National Top-5 Rank and Unprecedented General Youth Engagement

Advertisement

Odisha has registered a high-impact performance in the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for the current fiscal year (2025-26), securing the 5th rank nationally. The state’s operational efficiency has facilitated the approval of 8,327 micro-enterprise projects and led to the release of over ₹62.71 crore in Margin Money subsidy through 15 different banks.

The most notable development, however, is the composition of the applicants: Odisha has topped the country in receiving the highest number of applications from the General Category unemployed youth this fiscal year.

The Dynamics of Self-Propelled Entrepreneurship

Of the 9,924 applications received from 30 districts, 5,858 came from the General Category. This signifies a fundamental shift, indicating that a large segment of the state’s youth is proactively seeking self-employment even with a relatively lower subsidy (15-25%) that necessitates a higher 10% contribution from the beneficiary. This broad base of participation suggests that PMEGP is evolving into a truly inclusive platform, attracting talent independent of the special category benefits.

In comparison, the remaining applications for the year include 1,828 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 1,392 from Scheduled Castes (SC), 783 from Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 63 from minorities.

The scheme, which provides loans up to ₹50 lakh for manufacturing units and ₹20 lakh for service sector enterprises, offers a subsidy ranging from 15% to 35% depending on the beneficiary’s category and the location (urban or rural).

Efficiency Outpaces Bureaucracy

The state’s success is largely attributable to focused administrative action. The conversion rate—8,327 approvals out of 9,924 applications received so far—points to a significantly reduced time frame for scrutiny and loan processing. Last year, 15,135 projects were selected for loans, and the current progress reflects an accelerated momentum, particularly in reducing bottlenecks at the initial entry level.

Officials from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department confirmed that consistent monitoring and coordination with financing institutions played a decisive role in ensuring faster approvals.

Looking ahead, the state government is now pivoting its strategy beyond credit dispersal. Plans are being examined to integrate PMEGP-supported enterprises with branding, market-linkage, and digital commerce platforms to ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of these new ventures, a critical step to measure the true employment generation capacity of the projects.