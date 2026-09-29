₹5.15 lakh cash unearthed from residence of Jajpur AE in vigilance search

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Jajpur: Odisha Vigilance nabbed Badachana Block Assistant Engineer Bandita Dash and her associate Somonath Sethy yesterday for allegedly accepting a ₹35,000 bribe.

Now, a further search has led to the recovery of ₹5.15 lakh in cash from Dash’s residence in Kataka. Out of which Rs 1,15,200/- Cash was seized and recovered from Residential House of Dash on the information of Disproportionate Assets, near Jenamani Mandap, Jagatpur, Kataka, during search.

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Dash along with her accomplice private person Somonath Sethy was held by Odisha Vigilance on Monday on bribe charges of Rs 35,000 from an executing body for settlement of the pending bill and release of security money.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches were launched at three locations linked to Dash. The searches are still underway, with further details awaited.

Also read: Badachana Block Assistant Engineer And Her Associate Nabbed While Taking Bribe